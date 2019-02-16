PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5)-- People from all over the world come to Arizona on vacation. But for those of us who live here, we sometimes forget just how many cool places there are here, or maybe we don't even know about them.
AAA Arizona has released a list of places that are considered the state's best kept secrets.
1) Phoenix Sonoran Preserve
If you want to avoid hoards of hikers at Camelback Mountain, AAA recommends the Phoenix Sonoran Preserve as a more relaxed alternative.
It's located in North Phoenix, the preserve offers 36 miles of wide-open trails and three trailhead locations.
2) Tovrea Castle
Most Phoenicians know that Frank Lloyd Wright spent decades building and rebuilding his winter home, Taliesin West, but not as many know the history of Tovrea Castle, which has intrigued Valley residents for over 90 years. The four-tiered castle, which sort of resembles a Lego wedding cake, was built to be a swanky resort, but that vision never came to be. Tours are available, but they sell out quickly. Tickets for Sept. through December tours are released March 1.
3) Deer Valley Petroglyph Preserve
Most Valley residents have likely visited the Heard Museum, which is one of the world’s leading museums devoted to American Indian art. Located in the northwest Valley, early inhabitants etched more than 1,500 petroglyphs into black boulders on hillsides here.
4) Downtown Mesa
Want to visit a different downtown in the Valley, then, head to Downtown Mesa, which is home to the Mesa Arts Center.
Mesa’s monthly 2nd Friday event fills Downtown Mesa with craft booths, food vendors and entertainment.
For more information on this list, visit ViaMagazine.com.
