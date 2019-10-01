Halloween Fun at the LEGOLAND Discovery Center at Arizona Mills Mall

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Halloween is right around the corner! And the LEGOLAND Discovery Center at Arizona Mills Mall in Tempe is offering kids a spooktacular way to celebrate.

Although kids love to "Trick-or-Treat," we bet they will also love "Brick-Or-Treat" this fall.
 
Visitors of the center can build with the spookiest Lego bricks ever!
 
Kiddos can also help create a six-foot tall Dracula, find spooky hidden clues in MINILAND to complete a scavenger hunt, or build a pumpkin to add to the annual pumpkin patch.
 
The event will also allow families to explore the ‘hidden side’ of LEGO sets.

LEGO Hidden Side is a chilling, creative world of ghosts, a creative building toy, tech toy and AR game all rolled into one where kids can create their own ghost-hunting adventures.

The all new app, "LEGO Hidden Side," will add to the Brick-Or-Treat experience, giving families a whole new reason to explore the ultimate indoor playground to celebrate Halloween.

