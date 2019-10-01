TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Halloween is right around the corner! And the LEGOLAND Discovery Center at Arizona Mills Mall in Tempe is offering kids a spooktacular way to celebrate.
[VIDEO: Lego fans will love Brick or Treat]
LEGO Hidden Side is a chilling, creative world of ghosts, a creative building toy, tech toy and AR game all rolled into one where kids can create their own ghost-hunting adventures.
The all new app, "LEGO Hidden Side," will add to the Brick-Or-Treat experience, giving families a whole new reason to explore the ultimate indoor playground to celebrate Halloween.
LEGOLAND Discovery Center
5000 Arizona Mills Circle, Tempe