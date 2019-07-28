SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Sunday marks the start of Discovery Channel's Shark Week.
The week-long programming block features shark episodes and stories of the fascinating creature.
Even though Arizona is nowhere near the ocean, desert dwellers can see more than 50 sharks up close at OdySea Aquarium near Scottsdale.
However, Sunday is the last chance to experience OdySea's last day of Jaw-Some July.
The shark-themed month includes a behind-the-scenes sharking feeding tour, shark-themed crafts, a scavenger hunt, and educational question and answering sessions.
Also, if you can't wait until the first episode of Shark Week to air Sunday evening, you can see it on the big screen at OdySea Sunday before you're abe to catch it at home.
OdySea is open Sunday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. For tickets and more info visit, odyseaaquarium.com.
