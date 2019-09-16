PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- "Let the knife do the work!" That's the advice from Trapp Haus BBQ chef Phil the Grill when asked about knife safety.
With an increasing number of people vising emergency rooms and avocados being deemed a public health nuisance, we wanted to get some tips from the pros.
He said a lot of it is common sense.
"Always cut away from yourself, never toward yourself or toward your hand," he said. "Always cut away from yourself. That's safety 101.
"Basically, I'll just follow the pit around with my knife, you know. Do a little twist, and then you just turn it. You don't need to whack it, you should be able to just hit it real quick."
He also said to be sure you're using sharp knives. More people get hurt pushing too hard because their knives are dull.
To cut a pineapple he said to cut off the top and bottom, slice in half vertically, then V out the core.
Spaghetti squashes are one of the hardest foods to cut because they're so hard.
"Knowing that it's hard as a rock, I'll put a towel down to stop the rolling, I'll angle it, put little slices and what I'm trying to do is score it," he said.
That means little cuts to created weak points in the shell.
"Then you get your spoon and scoop out all the seeds and the pits and then you roast it and that's good stuff," he said.
Bottom line: Cut away from your body, always use sharp knives, and keep it simple.