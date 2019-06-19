SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Forget down dog. How about down cat?
The Arizona Animal Welfare League (AAWL) has teamed up with the folks at Scottsdale Quarter to offer "kitten yoga."
These summer sessions, led by instructors from Floo-id Yoga let yogis enjoy a class surrounded by tiny kittens, and also offer a great opportunity to adopt!
The one-hour yoga classes are held right before the "Kitten Pop Up Shop." What a great chance to purr-fect your cat-cow stretch while surrounded by small furry friends wandering around the room.
Tickets are $20, with 100% of your class fee going directly to the AAWL. The money will help rescue more than 1,000 kittens in need this summer season.
Arizona has one of the longest kitten seasons in the country. Thanks to our warm weather, which is ideal for cats who want to breed, the kitten season is so long that a baby born at the beginning can become a mama cat by the end of “kitten season.”
AAWL gets more than 1,200 kittens every year at the shelter.
Added bonus? Class participants will be able to have “pick-of-the-litter” on all adoptable kittens before the Kitten Pop Up Shop opens at 10 a.m. That pop-up shop runs until 4 p.m. and is free and open to the public.
Space for the yoga class is limited and walk-ups are not available, so you need to register online ahead of time.
The classes are located at the Scottsdale Quarter in a vacant suite near the Urban Outfitters.
Bring your mat and water, and come ready to snuggle kittens!
This Saturday's class is already sold out. But you can register for the July or August classes.
Class dates are as follows:
-Saturday, June 27 - 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.
-Saturday, August 24 - 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.
Scottsdale Quarter is located at 15059 N. Scottsdale Rd., Scottsdale, AZ 85254.
Children 14 and older are welcome and must be accompanied by an adult. For more information on adoptable pets, visit aawl.org.
NaMEOWste!
How stupid. Anything to make a buck. Just as bad as goat yoga
