PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Young campers get a chance to explore the world of animals and animal careers at the Arizona Humane Society's summer camps.
Kids get a chance to interact with animals, bottle feed kittens, dissect organs and more at the Arizona Humane Society Animal Adventure Summer Camps.
There are three different camps to choose from:
Animal Advocates
• Ages 6-8 and 9-12
• Enrichment activities
• Multi-media project
Victory Vets
• Ages 13-17.
• View live surgeries, dissect organs, study anatomy
• Lear first-aid/triage medicine
Junior EAMT
• Learn from the stars of Animal Cops Phoenix on Animal Planet
• Learn how to use rescue equipment
• Mock cruelty investigations, courtrooms
The camps are from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. with aftercare available as well.
Typical costs for the camps are $275 to $295 but the Arizona Humane Society is having a special for their 8 remaining sessions.
Using the promo code SUMMER50 will get you 50% off all camps.
For more information, visit azhumane.org/camps/.
