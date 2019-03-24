(3TV/CBS 5)-- Meet the grand prize winner of the annual Walk On! Kids Cooking Challenge.
Nine-year-old David Hummert from Sonoran Sky Elementary School in Scottsdale and he won with his "Broccolini Pasta" recipe.
The recipe is a combination of whole-grain pasta, green veggies – like broccolini and zucchini – and the pièce de résistance, sun-dried tomatoes.
This was Hummert's first time he has ever entered a contest. He was shocked when he was announced as a finalist and got to sample his dish at a Phoenix Suns game. David’s parents know cooking is not only fun – it’s educational for Children.
Ingredients:
1. Prepare spaghetti following instructions on package. Add a little olive oil so that the pasta doesn’t stick and salt the water a little.
2. When the pasta is ready, drain in a colander and cover with a paper towel to keep warm.
3. While the pasta is cooking, saute the zucchini, onion and broccolini stems on medium-low heat in a large pan.
4. Stir while they brown for about 5-7 minutes.
5. Then, add the broccolini “trees” and saute for 4 minutes until cooked, then add the sundried tomatoes to the large saute pan. Stir all together.
6. Add the pasta into the large saute pan and stir together with the vegetable mixture.
7. Top with parmesan cheese, and season with salt and pepper to taste.
Broccolini Pasta
Serves: Four
12 ozs whole-grain
spaghetti
1 tbsp olive oil
2 small heads broccolini,
the tree part cut into large
pieces and the stems diced
1/2 onion diced
1 zucchini diced
4 ozs sundried tomatoes in
olive oil
4 tbsps shredded parmesan
cheese
