SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- YogaSix is a studio for both the avid yogi and the total newbie. Two franchises in Scottsdale are owned by two couples.
James and John met in the corporate world years ago. They worked closely together and became golf buddies and fast friends. John took a free yoga class 15 years ago and was hooked. He convinced James to try it, and now they are business partners in the yoga world. Their wives are involved in the business, too.
They love welcoming people into their studios. YogaSix is a community of wellness and inclusion designed to bring yoga to everyone. There are six different classes that cater to the avid practitioner, as well as the beginner yogi.
They will be offering yoga classes on the lawn at Mountain Shadows this year and intend to focus on collaborative, community-related events this year.