PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Uncle Biff's California Killer Cookies traces its origins back to Grandma "Gaga" and Arizona. Uncle Biff went to Brophy in Phoenix and now, 30 years after opening his cookie company in California-- he's bringing the business back home.
The Phoenix store is celebrating one year in the Valley and offers 17 different flavors. The recipes are all very close to those of Grandma Gaga's.
Every holiday and birthday, Uncle Biff would anxiously wait for Grandma GaGa's cookies to arrive on his doorstep. The memory of savoring delicious treats served as the inspiration for Uncle Biff's California Killer Cookies, and the recipe proved to be popular.
As Uncle Biff began sharing cookies he made at his house with family, friends and colleagues, the demand grew large enough to where he opened his first store in San Diego.
These days, the store's "Wall of Fame" showcases the sports figures, celebrities, and local faces that have stopped in to taste the cookies. In fact, Senator Goldwater used to have cookies delivered to his home in Paradise Valley.
Business name: Uncle Biff's California Killer Cookies
Phone: 602-888-8990
Address: 6239 N. 7th Street, Suite 1, Phoenix, AZ 85014
Website: www.unclebiffsarizona.com
