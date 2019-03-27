PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- You know it's an Arizona's Family favorite when half the Good Morning Arizona shows up after the newscast. They came for the food-- because they know it's good!
The Lunch Box Cafe has a long history with 3TV. Chef/Owner Isidro Chacon aka Chilo used to cater 3TV's mall tours "back in the day". He's since been a favorite of Good Morning Arizona photographers Gibby Parra and Arnold Espinoza.
Chilo is a self-employed immigrant. He started as a bus boy in the restaurant business as a teenager and worked his way up to Chef and restaurant owner.
He worked in fine dining and had Chef Alex Stratta as a mentor, along with Michael Rusconi.
Chilo says the name "The Lunch Box" is American but the menu has a little of everything. He started the business back in 1999, and has been in the I-17 and Bethany Home Road location for 13 years now.
The place is small but the food is homemade from the burger menu to the Northern Chihuahua style burritos-- a nod to Chilo's hometown. Chilo says everything is scratch made-- from the bread to the tortillas to the empanadas--Chilo and his crew makes everything in house.
The Lunch Box Cafe is a friendly neighborhood restaurant with great support from the police department, fire department and locals. Arnold says-- that's how you know it's good!
The Lunch Box Cafe offers cakes and catering as well!
The Lunch Box Café
602-957-4513
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.