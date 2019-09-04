PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Larder + The Delta is a neighborhood restaurant located within the Portland on The Park condominiums. The chef, Stephen Jones, says he adores the area-- just north of Roosevelt Row.
One of his favorite things about the space is he can watch life go by from the kitchen. Jones says many times chefs are stuck staring at four walls but he loves his window view of the neighborhood from his oven.
The Larder + The Delta is a restaurant putting southern food first, showcasing Arizona’s agriculture.
The menu is heavy on vegetables. The buffalo cauliflower is a dish Jones is known for.
He's added a Nashville Hot Chicken to the menu that's the perfect combo of heat and sweet.
Jones admits his favorite dish on the menu is The Hoppin John. It's the vegan beans and rice dish that helped Jones take down Celebrity Chef Bobby Flay on the Iron Chef.
Jones has 11 years in the Arizona Culinary scene; having worked at the Boulders, Tarbell's, The Blue Hound, and Desoto Market.
He's a big collaborator and you can often find him working with other chefs who share his passion right here in Arizona.
Phoenix, AZ 85003
480 409-8520
SOCIAL MEDIA:
Instagram account: thelarderphx
Facebook account: @thelarderandthedelta
Twitter account: @thelarderphx