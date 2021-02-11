PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Local First Arizona is hosting its 12th Annual Devour Phoenix Food Festival. This year, it is pivoting to Devour At Home offering orders for four people from some of the Valley's top restaurants.
As we all know, the pandemic has been extremely challenging for small independently owned restaurants to stay afloat. Local First Arizona is making sure 100% of the proceeds go directly to the restaurants.
Only 25 orders from each restaurant will be available; you’ll want to boast that you get one!
For one weekend, Feb. 27-28, join culinary leaders who have worked tirelessly to establish Arizona as a sought-after dining destination for a virtual celebration of Arizona cuisine with Devour At Home. From a plating competition to exclusive chef demos, join Local First Arizona and some of the Valley’s renowned chefs.
Each day will feature a select roster of award-winning restaurants offering a limited quantity, one-night-only prix fixe menu for four people, for a total of $200.
Each order will include Devour Culinary Classic signature wine glasses, warming instructions, chef bios, a beautifully designed 2021 Devour At Home placemat, a commemorative thermal tote and fun additions from sponsors.
Today, Jaime's Show the Love featured two restaurants offering meals for Devour At Home, Aioli Burger and Parlor Pizzeria.
Dates: Saturday, Feb. 27 and Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021
Website: devourphoenix.com
Official Hashtags: #DevourAtHome #DevourPhoenix
Hosted by: Local First Arizona
Open Feb. 1, 2021, at 9 a.m.
Close Feb. 19, 2021, at 5 p.m.
Watch all of the Jaime's "Show the Love" videos.
🔗 Map of all the "Show the Love" locations
🔗 Jaime's Local Love on "Good Morning Arizona"