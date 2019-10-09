TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- When it comes to what you use in your daily life do you think of our environment while doing so?
[VIDEO: Tempe store helps you lead a sustainable life]
Mother and daughter team, Leann and Laura, created a business to help connect people to sustainable resources.
The mother/daughter duo take pride in spreading the awareness and letting others understand being eco friendly does not mean you need to be perfect at doing so and you do not need to change your entire lifestyle in order to feel like you are ‘actually’ helping the planet.
Ecomended was created to help give those who have a busy lifestyle a chance to be a little more sustainable while still being affordable and convenient.
From reusable straws to compostable bandages, this store is your go-to for everyday products to live environmentally friendly while not breaking the bank.
Ecomended also offers a refill station for shampoos, conditioners, laundry detergent and much more. In an attempt to combat single use plastics, you are allowed to bring your own container to refill on products you need.
"Instead of purchasing the same plastic bottle of shampoo or soap," explains Laura, "just bring in that same bottle and refill it with the product you need, now you are reducing your waste while re-purposing a perfectly fine container."
By providing an option in the Tempe area, Ecomended hopes to encourage others in the area to make steps towards helping our environment no matter how small the step is.
PHONE: 480-553-7006
ADDRESS: 115 East Baseline Rd Suite B2 Tempe,AZ 85283
WEBSITE: www.ecomended.com
SOCIAL MEDIA:
Instagram account: @Ecomendedshop
Facebook account: Ecomended