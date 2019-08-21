TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Four friends, three from Arizona, boast their local love with leather stamped hats.
Josh Tabaj, Tim Welch, Sam Coil and Dave Dickert are the masterminds behind Branded Bills.
The company is just over three years old and the vision has come a long way. It started with Sam's handmade personal hat for his business at the time in South Dakota.
He used a utility knife, a scrap of leather, and a hand forged iron brand for the very first Branded Bill created.
Roughly stitched and slightly crooked, the idea of representing home states in a unique way was born.
Branded Bills uses 6/7 oz. full grain leather, guaranteed to withstand all of natures elements.
Why? Full Grain is the top-quality leather available, and ages to tell a story over time. Branded Bills receives the leather in its natural state. It is pink, almost white in color.
When they first started, they would tan the leather for days in the sun. Then they would go to work.
Now, three of the founders are with the company full time. Branded Bills has 40 employees and has Arizona and state hats in LIDS as well as local stores like (former Jaime's Local Love) Sibley's West in Chandler.
The hats display your love of state and of country. Customizing is an affordable option too!
Branded Bills is located at 1733 E. McKellips Road, Suite 103 in Tempe.
Find them on their Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and Youtube: @brandedbills