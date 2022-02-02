PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- At Stem Swag, they believe everything in life is worth celebrating! Creative director and owner Gary Guerin grew up in Glendale and absolutely loves the Valley. His goal is to give his customers affordable and accessible options at every price point.
Guerin spent two decades working in the events world with big names like Pinterest, Facebook, and the Emmys. When the pandemic hit and events were canceled, he pivoted to flowers and Stem Swag was born. The speakeasy-style flower shop is nestled inside the We Got Flowers wholesale flower warehouse at 5th Avenue and Van Buren Street. Stem Swag branched out to gifts as people sent each other presents to connect in the pandemic. Stem Swag delivered 300 "emotional support plants" that were wildly popular.
Stem Swag offers floral arrangements, gift boxes, event décor, wedding design, styling, and DIY supplies and classes. It also has a "flower bar" where you can build your own bouquets. Stems are $2, $3, and $4 each, and 50% off on Fridays. From epic event florals to everyday gifting, the Stem Swag crew is ready to flex their creative muscles and create moments that rock.