PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Stardust & Sage is today’s modern crystal shop and spiritual botanica. The owner, Havana Hunt, was diagnosed with a rare health condition.
After years of medical treatment, she was told there was no cure. Hunt dove into research and started working with rose quartz. Her symptoms improved dramatically over 8 months. From that experience, Hunt started exploring spirituality and wanted to open the door for others as well.
Stardust & Sage explores crystal and candle work, oracle readings, divination, guided meditation, sound baths, herbal baths, remedies and more. The store carries a variety of crystals, candles, smoke cleansing sticks and spiritual colognes.
Stardust & Sage has weekly intimate socially-distanced community classes due to the current climate, and offer private one-on-one classes as well. Creating a space for self-care during these times.
Stardust & Sage isn’t just a place where you come to buy pretty rocks, it’s a place where you can come to find your true and best self through hope and healing when it feels like there isn’t any.
PHONE: 602-314-4409
ADDRESS: 610 E Roosevelt St #136 Phoenix AZ 85004
SOCIAL MEDIA:
Instagram account: @stardustandsageco
Facebook account: Stardust & Sage