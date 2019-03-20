SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- You never know how an idea will grow when you put it to paper. Tida Radevski developed a business proposal for a coffee shop while earning her hospitality degree at Northern Arizona University. Her husband, Travis, is in medical sales and spends a lot of time in coffee shops. He really liked Tida's pitch and decided they should make her coffee house idea happen.
Now, there are three locations around the Phoenix area. Sip Coffee & Beer House opened in 2014 in what was once a needlepoint store in the heart of old town Scottsdale. Travis and Tida gutted the building, doing a lot of work themselves, working to re-purpose and use Arizona items as they built and decorated. All the while, Tida was pregnant with her first born and even worked from her hospital bed after her new baby was born and her new coffee house still required attention.
Sip has continued to grow; spanning old town Scottsdale, Arcadia and north Scottsdale. Sip Coffee and Beer operates on a mission to create a community space that serves up the best craft beer, local favorites, and lively entertainment. Tida provides the pastries for all the locations, baking 3 times a week. She is also a professional photographer and takes pictures for Sip's social media.
Sip believes in the power of community, compassion, and renewing a neighborhood’s connection to what really matters.
The materials you see in Sip’s spaces have been reclaimed from the original buildings as much as possible. Most of the furnishings and decorations inside have been handmade or picked from Arizona yard sales or antique shops. Recycling and sustainability along with great service, food and drinks will always be a continuous goal.
All three locations of Sip work directly with the neighboring community to develop events to serve their interests and needs and highlight their talents.
Check the Sip website for events like Pancake Art, Open Mic Night and Live Entertainment.
BUSINESS NAME: Sip Coffee & Beer
PHONE: (480) 685-3090
ADDRESS: 7306 E Shea Blvd, Scottsdale, AZ 85254
WEBSITE: https://www.sipcoffeeandbeer.com/
SOCIAL MEDIA:
Instagram account: sipcoffeeandbeer_
Facebook account: https://www.facebook.com/SipCoffeeAndBeerHouse/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.