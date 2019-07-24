Sibley's West in downtown Chandler is the one-stop-shop for the best gifts made by local artists.

CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Sibley’s West was opened in downtown Chandler in 2010 by Michelle and John Wolfe to celebrate great gift items created by Arizona artists and small businesses.

From 55 suppliers to now more than 230, Sibley’s West showcases the "best Arizona has to offer." Beautiful pottery, prickly pear products, jewelry made from tumbleweeds, glass cacti, apparel, kids’ books and much more!

They have even coined a new word – Share-izona – to highlight how visitors and residents find gifts at Sibley’s to share with friends and family around the country and the world.

Sibley’s West is open 363 days a year and boasts an ecommerce site at sibleyswest.com.

BUSINESS NAME: Sibley’s West: The Chandler and Arizona Gift Shop

PHONE: 480-899-4480

ADDRESS: 72 S. San Marcos Place

WEBSITE: sibleyswest.com

Instagram account: @sibleyswest

Facebook account: @sibleyswest

Twitter account: @sibleyswest

YouTube account: @sibleyswest

You'll find Jaime Cerreta anchoring 3TV's Good Morning Arizona on Saturday and Sunday mornings. During the week, she reports on everything from crime scenes and breaking news to restaurant openings and community events.

 

