CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Sibley’s West was opened in downtown Chandler in 2010 by Michelle and John Wolfe to celebrate great gift items created by Arizona artists and small businesses.
From 55 suppliers to now more than 230, Sibley’s West showcases the "best Arizona has to offer." Beautiful pottery, prickly pear products, jewelry made from tumbleweeds, glass cacti, apparel, kids’ books and much more!
[MORE: Jaime's Local Love]
They have even coined a new word – Share-izona – to highlight how visitors and residents find gifts at Sibley’s to share with friends and family around the country and the world.
Sibley’s West is open 363 days a year and boasts an ecommerce site at sibleyswest.com.
BUSINESS NAME: Sibley’s West: The Chandler and Arizona Gift Shop
PHONE: 480-899-4480
ADDRESS: 72 S. San Marcos Place
WEBSITE: sibleyswest.com
SOCIAL MEDIA:
Instagram account: @sibleyswest
Facebook account: @sibleyswest
Twitter account: @sibleyswest
YouTube account: @sibleyswest
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.