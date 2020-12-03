This week's Show the Love features amazing one-of-a-kind handmade jewelry, a vegan restaurant that's a Phoenix couple's dream come true, and the place to go for all things plant-related.

HILÁLI Jewelry

HILÁLI Jewelry is one-of-a-kind and bespoke jewelry mostly featuring sterling silver, brass, and gold. Every piece is hand-fabricated; each stone is hand-selected. All the materials are literally pulled from the Earth and minimally refined. It’s like putting pieces of the Carth on display. HILÁLI Jewelry also offers custom pieces and can be found at Practical Art and SMoCA.

🡕 https://hilalijewelry.com/

Social: @hilalijewelry on Instagram and Facebook

Pachamama

Panchamama is a healthy lifestyle inspiration. After watching “What The Health,” Chefette Maria Lebron went plant-based almost two years ago for health reasons. As a longtime Non-Hodgkin lymphoma survivor and a woman who has lived with endometriosis for many years, Lebron understood the importance of food as medicine. Shortly after making the choice to eat plant-based, she approached her husband, Chef Kevin, about opening a plant-based restaurant. Vegan options are still somewhat limited in our community. She closed her salon studio and left behind the life of cosmetology to launch a pop-up concept at the Downtown Phoenix Farmers Market and throughout the Valley with the hope of moving into a brick-and-mortar.

Fast forward 18 months, the dream of opening a brick-and-mortar has come to fruition. Many think it is a crazy time to do it with the pandemic, but the Lebrons decided it was just another reason to choose to make their dreams come true.

Where: 4115 N. 19th Ave., Phoenix

Phone: 602-586-3991

🡕 https://pachamamaphx.com/

Social:@pachamamaphx on Instagram and Facebook

Dig It Gardens

Dig It Gardens is Phoenix’s premier destination for diverse plant material, unique pottery and a positive vibe. A team of plant people will help you navigate caring for your living friends in Arizona's unique climate. Dig It Gardens offers an exceptional variety of cacti, succulents, indoor plants, trees, shrubs and edible plant material. Dig It Gardens also has a full-service landscape design studio in-house and offers delivery and planting services Valleywide.

Where: 3015 N. 16th St., Phoenix

Phone: 602-612-7479

🡕 https://www.digphx.com/

Social: @digphx on Instgram and Facebook

