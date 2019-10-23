PARADISE VALLEY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Nestled in a beautiful Paradise Valley neighborhood, you'll find and hear the bells of Cosanti.
Cosanti is the gallery and studio of Italian-born architect turned bell maker Paolo Soleri.
When you walk on property, you feel transported with its Taliesin West influences. Soleri was trained by Frank Lloyd Wright and was inspired by his love of bringing the outside inside.
The method of making the bronze windbells has been unchanged for almost 50 years.
The artistry and individual attention that goes into the making of each bell renders it unique since individual foundry artists develop and create their own markings on the exterior of the bells.
They use inspiration from geometry, Native American symbols, and abstract iconography to create these markings.
Cosanti is open to the public with tours. You do not want to miss seeing the hot bronze being poured-- it is mesmerizing.
Right now is the annual 5-day sale with the best prices of the year on the bronze windbells which range from around $40 to $300.
This place is incredible. It is a must do.
PHONE: 480-948-6145/800-752-3187
ADDRESS: 6433 East Doubletree Ranch Road in Paradise Valley, AZ 85253
WEBSITE: www.cosanti.com
HOURS: Monday-Saturday 9 a.m. – 5 .pm. and Sunday 11 a.m. - 5 p.m.