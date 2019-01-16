Screws and Sparkles in Buckeye provides a place for local crafters to sell their wares.

BUCKEYE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Screws and Sparkles is the brainchild of a husband and wife team.

The husband, Arcenio, is the Screws. He is the builder who remodeled the entire shop and does custom builds. The wife, Sophia, is the Sparkles. She has a talent for painting and giving old things a new look. Screws and Sparkles opened in downtown Buckeye in October as a way to give stay-at-homemakers a place to sell their goods.

Sophia knew after having her first child that she wanted to stay home with her children. Even though money was tight on one income, she was able to supplement by re-purposing great furniture. That skill allowed her to add great touches to their home and she started selling her works in stores.

Sophia remained a stay at home mom for 12 years, raising three children before she moved from Northern California to Arizona. And here, she was able to realize her dream of opening a storefront.

Screws and Sparkles opened in October of 2018 and features the works of some 30 local artists.

You can find clothing, home decor, jewelry and gifts inside Screws and Sparkles. All the items are handmade, most of which are made right here in Buckeye, Arizona.

The foundation of the shop is to be a lighthouse to the community by providing a space for local makers, to encourage the creatives and to empower the stay-at-home mom.

Screws and Sparkles

ADDRESS: 425 E. Monroe Ave. Buckeye, Arizona

Instagram account: @Screwsandsparkles

Facebook account: @ssvintageandhandmade

