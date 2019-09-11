SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Scottsdale based company, Knee Deep Denim delivers upcycled and edgy clothing for all sizes at an affordable price.
The female-owned, local business is holding court in Scottsdale Fashion Square next to the big dogs in retail.
The 7-year-old, Arizona-based clothing company started when owner, RaeAnn Luksza, and her sisters were playing on Pinterest to upcycle vintage DIY shorts. They sent a picture to their aunt in Denver, who then ordered "as many as you can make" for her boutique.
Knee Deep Denim took on a life of its own from there. RaeAnn created an ETSY store, hosted pop-ups and was a favorite at street fairs and craft fairs.
It was only recently that Knee Deep Denim moved into Scottsdale Fashion Square, sitting next to Forever 21.
KDD specializes in reworking some biker babe and rock n’ roll vibes into old school T-shirts. The young brand claims to love AZ so much so, that it didn’t want to share manufacturing with Los Angeles or China.
Knee Deep Denim focuses on fashion for all sizes at an attainable price. It carries sizes 00-17 as part of an early decision to provide clothes to all.
PHONE: 602-502-6074
ADDRESS: 7014 E Camelback Road Scottsdale AZ 85251 (In between Forever21 & Harkins)
WEBSITE: kneedeepdenim.com
SOCIAL MEDIA:
Instagram account: @kneedeepdenim
Facebook account: Knee Deep Denim