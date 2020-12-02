PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Hand selected "stars" of the local farmer's market are delivered to your door courtesy of The PHX Sampler.
Alex Hotko created ‘Samplers’ to introduce more people to the makers around town. Hotko, herself a bread maker, wanted to bring the joys of the farmer's market to your door. In a time of social distancing, she realized many people may want to stay home and yet still want to connect with our community -- and a great way to do that is through the experience of taste.
Each weekly "Sampler" contains new local additions. An example would be: yogurt, microgreens, BBQ sauce and so much more. These locally crafted goods are hand-selected based on what's available and in season.
You'll also receive information on each maker and learn about the stories behind the people and the products. A variety of Sampler options and price points are available to fit your needs. Gifting is also available and includes a handwritten card with your chosen message.
Place your order by Thursdays at noon and they will assemble your surprise assortment delivering no contact style Sunday!
PHONE: 480-466-0770
Instagram account: @thephxsampler
Facebook account: @thephxsampler
Twitter account: @thephxsampler