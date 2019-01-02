LAVEEN, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- 3's Co. Coffee Bar is Laveen's first locally owned coffee shop. Owners Rose Arballo and her youngest daughter Julie, opened the shop in September of 2016. The coffee shop is located on the border of the South Phoenix and Laveen communities on 27th and Southern avenues.
Their business idea began in 2012 while having a casual lunch together, and the mom and daughter worked at it for 4 years. The name 3's Co. represents Julie and her 2 sisters, Rosanna and Serena.
The heart in the logo signifies Rose's love for her 3 girls. Julie created and designed the name and logo for the new neighborhood coffee shop that is now a second home to many.
As local business owners and big supporters of the local community, Rose and Julie source their coffee from Press Coffee Roasters in Phoenix.
Support for our local artists is also a big part of 3's Co.; Julie and Rose collaborate with various artists in the Valley to curate their walls with unique artwork.
Julie has always dreamed of opening her own business, and thanks to the long, well-spent days in college and hours studying in various coffee shops, a love for not only coffee but also the local scene grew within.
Rose worked in the corporate world for several years and retired from the City of Scottsdale in 2018; it was her goal to retire to this business and pursue her newfound passion of becoming an entrepreneur to contribute to the growth of our hometown and community.
When visiting their shop, you will often see other members of the family helping or hanging out. Julie's middle sister contributes to 3's Co. as the main baker of a variety of pastries and Julie's older sister and the son-in-laws will at times be there to whip up a delicious drink or waffle.
One of the son-in-laws is the craftsman of most of the woodwork in the shop, such as the beautiful community table, bookshelf and seasonal menu board.
3's Co. Coffee Bar is a place where strangers become friends and friends become family.
3's Co. Coffee Bar
PHONE: 602.374.4777
ADDRESS: 2710 W Southern Ave, Phoenix 85041 (Northwest corner of 27th and Southern avenues)
Instagram account: 3scocoffeebar
Facebook account: 3scocoffeebar
