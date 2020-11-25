GOODYEAR, AZ (Jaime's Local Love) -- Roll It Up Ice Cream is a family-owned business in Goodyear. When owner Bobby Miller Jr. started his ice cream shop, he was working two jobs. It did not leave him much time to spend with his daughter. When they were together, though, you can bet ice cream was always involved.
Miller realized that there were not a lot of options for ice cream lovers. The wheels started turning, and it wasn't long before he was envisioning his own ice cream shop.
One thing he knew was that it had to stand out from the rest and that it needed to be something his daughter, nieces, and nephews could be a part of.
While in Japan, his sister shared a video of someone rolling up ice cream. Miller was immediately intrigued.
He did his research, and then created his own ice cream base. It's that base that makes Roll it Up's ice cream unique.
Miller says Roll It Up Ice Cream was worth the wait and even better than he ever imagined. He says the best part of opening Roll It Up Ice Cream is having his daughter and his nieces and nephews share it with the community he grew up in.
Roll It Up Ice Cream
Where: 13370 E. Van Buren St., Goodyear
Phone: 623-337-7055