Jeremiah Gracia's mission is to use local businesses for fresh produce, meats, and cheeses to provide an eclectic food menu. 

PHOENIX and PEORIA, AZ (Jaime's Local Love) -- Jeremiah Gracia grew up eating what he calls “street” food along the colorful street of Revolucion. The popular street is in Tijuana, Mexico and he says the street’s sights, sounds and flavors are the inspiration behind Revolu.

Revolu

🔗 More Jaime's Local Love

Gracia’s mission is to use local businesses for fresh produce, meats, and cheeses to provide an eclectic food menu. Some popular dishes are fajitas, elote, and his Famous Carne Asada Tots! On the drink menu: agua fresca, hand-crafted margaritas, and Mexican beers.

REVOLU Peoria, 15703 N. 83rd Ave., Peoria

623-878-0215

REVOLU Uptown, 5538 N. 7th St., Phoenix 

602.675.1182

Info: revolutaqueria.com

Social media: @revolu.taqueria on InstagramFacebook.com/revolutaqueriauptown | @revolutaqueria on Twitter

 

Copyright 2020 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you