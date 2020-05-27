PHOENIX and PEORIA, AZ (Jaime's Local Love) -- Jeremiah Gracia grew up eating what he calls “street” food along the colorful street of Revolucion. The popular street is in Tijuana, Mexico and he says the street’s sights, sounds and flavors are the inspiration behind Revolu.
Gracia’s mission is to use local businesses for fresh produce, meats, and cheeses to provide an eclectic food menu. Some popular dishes are fajitas, elote, and his Famous Carne Asada Tots! On the drink menu: agua fresca, hand-crafted margaritas, and Mexican beers.
REVOLU Peoria, 15703 N. 83rd Ave., Peoria
623-878-0215
REVOLU Uptown, 5538 N. 7th St., Phoenix
602.675.1182
Info: revolutaqueria.com
Social media: @revolu.taqueria on Instagram | Facebook.com/revolutaqueriauptown | @revolutaqueria on Twitter