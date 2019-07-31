QUEEN CREEK, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- It’s been called the "Build-A-Bear" of bags. Mila Marie (pronounced "mee-LAH") was created by a Queen Creek mother and her two daughters.
It is a line of interchangeable bags that customers can design themselves. You can choose between a mini backpack, everyday bag, beach bag, formal bag and the newest product: a fanny pack.
From there, more than 15 straps, 9 exclusive clips and bows, different puff balls, and charms are available so that each person can customize their bag to match their mood, outfit or occasion.
Mom, Valerie, named the bag line for her 13-year-old daughter, Mila, and her 11-year-old daughter, Claudia Marie. Valerie came up with the interchangeable strap idea 7 years ago when she was at a wedding and noticed she was carrying her everyday bag with her evening dress.
She hated changing out her purse because of the mess, and she wished there was a bag that could easily be changed up to go from day to night. She started researching and found there wasn’t anything quite like what she had in mind.
She started working on a prototype, but after some challenges and a cross-country move, she left it behind. Until, that is, her daughters found the box of supplies and encouraged their mom to make this happen.
Valerie loves the creativity girls and women can express by interchanging the straps, chains, poms etc. She believes the Mila Marie message is more than individuality, she wants the brand to teach her daughters the power of chasing a dream, learning business, and believing in themselves.
Mila Marie brings the fun to fashion and is focused on keeping the price point affordable with custom bags under $60.
Valerie and her daughters are offering a promo code of
LOCALLOVE for 20% off on the website.
Website:
Instagram: @milamarie_bags
Facebook: @MilaMarieBags
