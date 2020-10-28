PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- La Pinata is a name known for delicious and authentic Mexican food in the Valley. The family owned and run business is now celebrating 50 years of tacos, tostados and margaritas.
On any given day, you’ll find a member of the Bugarin family working at the restaurant. Owner, Peter Bugarin, started the restaurant with his mom and dad (Hope and Pete) after returning from serving the U.S. as a Navy Corpsman in Vietnam.
At first, Pete had reservations about his son’s restaurant dreams, but Hope had faith. She was a stay-at-home mother with 6 children who had never worked outside the home until the restaurant was born.
Pete was very involved in the Mexican community--bringing Mexican radio to the area and even having his own band! The Bugarins began La Pinata 50 years ago at 19th Avenue and Osborn. Many Valley residents are sentimental about La Pinata, marking their own personal and family milestones there over the years.
Pete, Hope and Peter worked tirelessly to make their restaurant a success. They stayed at that location for 45 years until moving to 7th Avenue and Missouri--- sitting conveniently next to the Arizona's Family studios.
La Pinata has catered to musicians like Bonnie Raitt, Jackson Brown and Billy Idol—plus you might find Arizona's Family staff having lunch or celebrating a birthday after the newscast.
The most famous person to dine with La Pinata is Orson Welles. Back in 1970, the price of tacos was 40 cents, tamales and burros went for 50 cents and the Bugarin family is gearing up for exciting specials as they celebrate 50 years serving Arizona.
The family says they are very grateful for the community support--especially during the past year when loyal customers supported La Pinata when ‘take out’ was the only food option available.
Multiple generations of customers visit with Peter, sisters Roseann and Ramona (current family staff) sharing memories of the restaurant and their parents. Happy 50 years to the La Pinata family. Jaime loves the Original Con Queso with the flour chips and fried ice cream for dessert!
La Pinata Mexican Restaurant and Cantina
PHONE: 602 279-1763
ADDRESS: 5521 N. 7th Ave. Phoenix, AZ 85013
SOCIAL MEDIA:
Instagram account: @lapinatarestaurantphx
Facebook account: La Pinata Mexican Food Restaurants