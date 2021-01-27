PHOENIX (Jaime's Local Love) -- Endatto Craft Timepieces is a company with character that makes watches with character. Ted Verderame created the locally owned watch company from his own passion for timepieces. He felt it was time to move toward a happier and healthier life. He had grown tired of his corporate job, and his health was starting to show it.
Always being of an entrepreneurial mind, Verderame decided to make what he loved the most -- a watch. Watches have been a passion of his since he received his very first watch as a Christmas present. Now, he loves knowing the watches he creates could bring others that very same joy every time they look at their wrist.
Endatto produces watches focused on unique and versatile designs. They are made to stand out to watch enthusiasts and novices alike. However, watches with short life spans are forgotten quickly. Therefore, Endatto watches are fully Swiss-made, housing well-known and reliable movements, reassuring any purchaser of its quality and craftsmanship.
Endatto is a portmanteau. It's comprised of a few Italian words and a Latin word. Together, these words and their meanings strike at the heart of Endatto's motivations and goals.