PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- She has more than 100,000 followers and raised more than $50,000 during the pandemic. Diana Brandt, also known as AZFoodie, is a food blogger and local Instagram star. She also has a heart of gold, calling on her followers to donate then handing out the cash to restaurants and servers who are suffering in this pandemic.
Brandt produces food centered content on social media. She saw a TikTok trend she had to try. Instagram stars ask for Venmo donations, then give out big tips $1,000 at a time to help restaurants and servers who are suffering in the pandemic.
Brandt has now handed out $1,000 tips seven times all over the Valley. Sometimes the recipient is someone she knows, sometimes it's someone she's heard is struggling, or sometimes she just stops at a taco stand she sees driving down the street.
While Brandt's been doing the Venmo challenge recently, she also sold fundraising t-shirts back in March. She raised $46,000 then and handed out the money to 32 Valley restaurants.
If you would like to donate to AZFoodie's Venmo so she can keep tipping-- you can send money to her Venmo at @diana-brandt-2.