SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- RaeAnn created Eden Vigor as a place for women to find wardrobe pieces that are both high quality and unique to her city--reminding her of home.

RaeAnn began a love of fashion and upcycling at a young age and launched Knee Deep Denim in Fashion Square Mall and in Las Vegas. Now Eden Vigor also homes in Fashion Square. With 9 years of manufacturing experience in Arizona, Eden Vigor is an homage to Scottsdale’s well rounded city, targeting women in their search for playful dresses and special occasion pieces.

Scottsdale fashionistas turn their hobby into a clothing brand Scottsdale based company, Knee Deep Denim delivers upcycled and edgy clothing for all sizes at an affordable price.

Eden Vigor also offers a unique line of comfortable “daily wear.” RaeAnn hopes her Arizona-made designs and subtle accents of our Arizona history in the store's aesthetics, will add personality and a little local love to your shopping experience.

Eden Vigor

Scottsdale Fashion Square Mall

7014 E. Camelback Rd Scottsdale, AZ 85251

SOCIAL MEDIA:

Instagram account: @eden.vigor