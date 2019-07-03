PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- It all started when Shelley and Duane Aul won a 1-gallon kombucha starter kit at their daughters’ school’s PTO event. Shelley started a hobby Instagram account – “All About The ‘Booch” – to chronicle their home brewing adventures (here’s something many don’t know – their last name is pronounced “All”).
The Aul family started with 1 gallon and before they knew it, they were up to 10 gallons and sharing with friends and family.
[WATCH: See how it's done]
As their passion for this effervescent fermented tea continued to grow, they noticed that no one was making and selling kombucha locally.
They started to talk to friends, family, and small business owners about the idea of going commercial. That is when Suzette Smith, with Garden Goddess Ferments, invited them to make kombucha in her new commercial kitchen and in April of 2018, All About The ‘Booch™ became the first permitted kombucha microbrewery in Maricopa County.
Today, you can find their fresh locally made kombucha in bars, restaurants, workspaces, and retail spots across the valley.
All About The 'Booch also offers workshops to teach you how to brew too!!
For a list of locations and to learn more about All About The ‘Booch, visit allaboutthebooch.com or follow them on Facebook or Instagram.
PHONE: 623.363.3425
ADDRESS: 1323 E McDowell Rd, Phoenix
WEBSITE: allaboutthebooch@gmail.com
SOCIAL MEDIA:
Instagram account All About The Booch
Facebook account: All About The Booch
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.