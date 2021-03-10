TEMPE, AZ (Jaime's Local Love) -- Word Of Mouth Grill began with the concept of bringing people together with food. This passion started with Demetrious, his wife Jacque, and their son Giovann always hosting get-togethers in their home. The invited family and friends would always comment to Demetrious that his food had amazing flavor and suggest he get into the catering business.
Over time, these gatherings became the perfect opportunity for the guests to become the "taste testers" for the new techniques and flavors. The entire family enjoyed cooking, grilling and smoking, and exploring various seasonings to enhance the flavors of the meats. After some thought and consideration, Demetrious founded Word Of Mouth Grill, LLC in 2011. This soon became a family-owned and operated catering business with events mainly on the weekends while still working full-time jobs.
After five years and many private and public events, the demand to open a restaurant was evident. Demetrious took a leap of faith and, with his wife and son's help, opened Word Of Mouth Grill Restaurant in Tempe in February 2019. It's a fast-casual BBQspot with fantastic food, a great atmosphere, and quick and friendly service.
The family is excited about the plans for their second location, which will have an expanded menu and upscale vibe.
Where: 7660 S. McClintock Drive, #103, Tempe