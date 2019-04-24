PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Horchata frappes, mango smoothies, and crepes any way you want them, that's just some of the deliciousness you'll find at P.A.K. Crepes and Coffee located on the northwest corner of 75th Avenue and Indian School in Phoenix.
The owner, Anna Morales, learned how to make crepes in high school. Her French teacher taught her how to make the French dish in class and she never imagined she would be making a living off of them!
Anna was working in the corporate world when she decided to open her own shop to spend more time with her family.
In fact, the name P.A.K. (pronounced pack) is in honor of her three kids's names.
At P.A.K. Crepes and Coffee, coffee art with maybe a panda, a leaf or just a beautiful design will adorn your cup of joe. The crepes are just as pretty-- fruit, nutella and even a PIZZA CREPE can be yours.
P.A.K. Crepes and Coffee offer sweet and savory dishes that will satisfy all craving tastes. The shop provides seating indoor and outdoors for customers to enjoy their dining experience. It's an excellent location for meetings, to study, relax, hang out, and just to enjoy a good cup of coffee with a crepe.
P.A.K Crepes and Coffee
Phoenix, AZ 85033
(623) 849-8285
Instagram account: @P.A.K CREPESCOFFEE
Facebook account: P.A.K CREPESCOFFEE
