GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- As the local distributor for Chalk Paint, a decorative paint by Annie Sloan, Out of the Blue has established a loyal customer base who are always eager to learn what's new on the DIY horizon. Since the quarantine, many people are focused on improving their homes and Chalk Paint not only gives them the means to update their furniture or cabinetry but at a fraction of the cost.
DIY is all the rage and the ladies at Out of the Blue will take the time to teach you to create the look you love with a bit of elbow grease and on a budget.
Chalk Paint has been available in America for over 25 years and is the original and only true Chalk Paint. At Out of the Blue, they teach customers how to use Chalk Paint to re-imagine their home and its furnishings. They teach classes weekly on furniture re-finishing. The most popular workshop is a “How to” refinish your cabinets using Chalk Paint to achieve a professional finish without hiring a costly professional to do the job.
Owner, Deb Prokopek, says she had no idea she had any artistic abilities until she began playing and loving Chalk Paint. She credits her mentor and friend, Chalk Paint creator, Annie Sloan for her artistic beginning. Deb tells to all who will listen “if I can you can because I cannot even draw a stick person you will recognize as human but I can Chalk Paint kitchen cabinets like a professional and I can teach you to do the same.”
Out of the Blue AZ is located at 7123 W. 58th Avenue in Glendale. Their phone number is 623-748-8566.
