MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) --What do you get when a retired truck driver and a singer open a restaurant? A place with a whole lot of personality! That's what you'll find at Old School Grub at the Superstitions Springs Center Mall in Mesa.
"Uncle Frank" and Carlotta opened a food truck in 2014. They did so after standing in line for more than an hour at a popular food truck at a school event. They described what they got as a tasteless, frozen patty burger. They decided right then they were going to make a difference -- one order at a time.
At OSG Burger Pit, you will get a fresh, hand-pressed burger patty cooked in butter and seasoned with salt and pepper the old-school way. The buns and bread are from a local bakery, made especially or OSG.
You'll find a variety of burgers on the menu. You'll also get some of your favorites from childhood, including Kool-Aid and sloppy joe'. While you're dining, you can play games from the '70s and '80s like Hungry Hungry Hippos.
The restaurant is decorated with happy items from the past. There's a full comic book room, the telephone from the Andy Griffith Show, and on the day we visited, the daily special was free pie.
Old School Grub is both a spot to bring the kids and enjoy a meal and a place to meet your buddies to watch a game or sing karaoke. Carlotta might even take the mic. OSG has a soft spot for our veterans and loves to gift them a meal when they can.