PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Chef Robert Bogart's triumphant return to Arizona was on track to roll out in early 2020, but when the pandemic hit, he had to hit the pause button.
After attending culinary school at the Scottsdale Culinary Institute in 2001, Bogart served as executive chef at Elway's steakhouse at the Ritz Carlton Denver and spent several years opening two restaurants in the Temecula area of California. He knew he wanted to return to the Valley of the Sun in 2019. After searching for the right spot, he bought the praised local treasure St. Francis restaurant in central Phoenix in early 2020. A combination of a kitchen fire and the height of the pandemic delayed Bogart's plans to rebrand and relaunch the restaurant.
Today Bogart is ready to introduce his vision and labor of love -- Oak on Camelback. He has revamped the menu to include a variety of globally inspired dishes, keeping some favorites from the St. Francis menu intact. The stunning custom wood-burning oven remains as Oak on Camelback offers approachable fine dining set in a contemporary brick 1950's Harold Ekman building. A large patio offers guests a place to unwind and enjoy Arizona's beautiful weather.
Some of the new menu items include Scallops & Risotto, Banh Mi Pho Dip, and Thai Peanut Salad. Brunch Highlights include Lox Pizza and Mascarpone Stuffed French Toast.
Bogart's love for cooking began by cooking wood-fired food while camping outside with his grandfather in Texas. He focuses on using quality seasonal quality ingredients and techniques. Bogart has cooked at the James Beard House in New York.
Oak on Camelback | 111 E. Camelback Road, Phoenix | 602-200-8111 | ↗ oakoncamelback.com