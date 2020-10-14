LAVEEN, AZ (Jaime's Local Love) -- Growing up on the southern coast of Salerno in one of those postcard-like towns in Italy, Domenico spent most of his childhood helping his father with the harvest or his mother and grandmother in the kitchen. He developed his exquisite taste for good-quality and natural ingredients in food and eventually met his first love -- Neapolitan Pizza!
Being away from home, Domenico began to play with the idea that today is a reality. It's a typical southern Italian trattoria where you can either have a quick and delicious lunch or gather together with friends and family to celebrate life surrounded by good food, excellent wine, a chic environment, and happy people!
Nowadays, Mimi Forno Italiano offers excellent quality Italian food made with imported 100% Italian natural products and produce harvested in Laveen.
Mangiare!
Mimi Forno Italiano
Where: 3624 W Baseline Road, Suite 174 Laveen, AZ 85339
Phone: 602-368-4612
🡕 https://www.mimifornoitaliano.com
Social media: @mimifornoitaliano on Instagram | MimiFornoItaliano on Facebook