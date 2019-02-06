Vivid Hair Therapy Salon in Mesa provides a special experience to children with special needs.

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Haircuts used to be horrible for Samantha Yazwa's young son. That's when she saw a need she could fill to help ease the process for other children.

Samantha Yazwa owns Vivid Hair Therapy Salon in Mesa. So what is "hair therapy"? Yazwa specializes in Autistic/Special Needs therapy hair cuts.

Yazwa says her son, Samuel, is autistic and haircuts were torture for him. She says most salons don’t know how to help clients with special needs; especially autism and sensory processing disorders.

Samantha has a nursing background and allows her special needs clients to take breaks, sit, stand or grab a snack. She is patient with her clients and makes sure the process is comfortable.

Yazwa also specializes in vivid hair colors and eyelash extensions. Inside Vivid Hair Therapy Salon, you'll find a boutique filled with beauty products, elderberry syrup, CBD products, jewelry, custom clothes, hats, signs, purses, bows, hair and body glitter gels, makeup products, nail products, essential oils and more!

Yazwa loves being able to provide a venue for local business owners to sell their wares and feels her therapy haircuts are a way to contribute to our community.

Vivid Hair Therapy Salon

2820 E. University Suite 103

Mesa, AZ 85213

(480) 251-5666

Instagram account: @vividhairtherapysalon

Facebook account: Vivid Hair Therapy Salon

You'll find Jaime Cerreta anchoring 3TV's Good Morning Arizona on Saturday and Sunday mornings. During the week, she reports on everything from crime scenes and breaking news to restaurant openings and community events.

 

Copyright 2019 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

 

Tags

Locations

Anchor/Reporter

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.