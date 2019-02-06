MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Haircuts used to be horrible for Samantha Yazwa's young son. That's when she saw a need she could fill to help ease the process for other children.
Samantha Yazwa owns Vivid Hair Therapy Salon in Mesa. So what is "hair therapy"? Yazwa specializes in Autistic/Special Needs therapy hair cuts.
Yazwa says her son, Samuel, is autistic and haircuts were torture for him. She says most salons don’t know how to help clients with special needs; especially autism and sensory processing disorders.
Samantha has a nursing background and allows her special needs clients to take breaks, sit, stand or grab a snack. She is patient with her clients and makes sure the process is comfortable.
Yazwa also specializes in vivid hair colors and eyelash extensions. Inside Vivid Hair Therapy Salon, you'll find a boutique filled with beauty products, elderberry syrup, CBD products, jewelry, custom clothes, hats, signs, purses, bows, hair and body glitter gels, makeup products, nail products, essential oils and more!
Yazwa loves being able to provide a venue for local business owners to sell their wares and feels her therapy haircuts are a way to contribute to our community.
Vivid Hair Therapy Salon
2820 E. University Suite 103
Mesa, AZ 85213
(480) 251-5666
Instagram account: @vividhairtherapysalon
Facebook account: Vivid Hair Therapy Salon
