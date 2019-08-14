SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- After many years as a freelance graphic designer catering to the needs of others, Scottsdale artist Shannon Bundschuh was ready to refocus her creative energy on making what she felt passionate about.
So her business, Artful Mélange, was born.
Stepping away from the computer screen and working with her hands was liberating. Shannon was finally getting a chance to bring all the wonderful ideas to life that had been floating around in her head.
Growing up, Shannon was fascinated with all forms of art. She has many wonderful memories of drawing and painting with her grandmother, sewing with her mom, and taking every art class she could in school.
Shannon’s many creative endeavors include hand-lettering, metalsmithing, painting, mixed media art, macrame, crochet, felting, and so much more. She loves to learn new trades and techniques, taking classes whenever possible.
Her business name, Artful Mélange, means “artful mixture,” which speaks to Shannon’s ever-changing interests and variety of creative offerings. Her love of all things vintage plays a role in many of her pieces as well.
Some of her top sellers include hand-lettered vintage globes and large hanging maps. She enjoys taking these past-loved items and adding her signature touch.
Each is a one-of-a-kind piece and original design lettered by hand with archival permanent ink.
Her metalsmithed jewelry line is a newer addition to her offerings and is generating lots of interest.
It includes Bohemian-inspired jewelry made of sterling silver, gemstones, and crystals, along with leather and feather accents.
Shannon’s mixed-media art is youthful and heavily inspired by her children.
You can find Artful Mélange on Etsy and Instagram, as well as the Scottsdale Junk in the Trunk Vintage Markets.
Artful Mélange
PHONE: 480-544-4431
WEBSITE: www.artfulmelange.etsy.com
INSTAGRAM: @shanbun
