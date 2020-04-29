Hi friends,
I'm concluding our month of revisting past Local Loves with Irma's Kitchen. We first visited them in 2016.
Irma Lopez makes a delicious breakfast burrito and has a heart of gold. She is "everyone's mother." Her own grown children are firefighters, educators, designers and her youngest daughter works along her side at the restaurant!
When you walk into Irma's, you feel at home. She recently moved locations into a bigger building with a small bar in back. She was barely open before the pandemic happened and she had to close her doors for two months. As of May 1, she is cooking again, offering pick up, take out and free deliveries on the weekend.
Some new menu items include ceviche and carne asada. Chilaquiles, Breakfast burritos, chorizo and eggs, Huevos a la Mexican are some of the customer's favorites. Irma will offer different specials every day on the menu that include a free drink or dessert. Do not forget the refried beans-- they are from heaven.
Jaime
Irmas Kitchen
1614 W. Roosevelt
602-252-2620
Instagram: @irmaskitchen