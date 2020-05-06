PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The AZ Queen Bee, Audra Waddle, is a self-proclaimed "bee nerd". She's a beekeeper, honey enthusiast and mother of twins. Audra's love for the honeybees and the sweet natural products they produce date back to elementary school and she knew one day she'd have bees of her own.
Audra started her beekeeping adventure five years ago in Queen Creek. A few experienced beekeepers served as her beloved mentors and friends. She worked hard; building and painting all her own hive boxes and assembling the frames. Then, she ordered her bees. She says she'll never forget the day they arrived. She drove to meet the beekeeper, brought them home to “hive up” her new girls and start her much anticipated new hobby.
A few years later she was ready for a new challenge: relocating feral bees. Audra says her heart pounded with the first feral hive she cracked into! Now, much of her new business in the pandemic has been moving bees from family homes to a better location.
AZ Queen bee now has hives in 8 locations around the Valley. She's a member of American Beekeeping Federation, the resident beekeeper in the Fountain Hills Community Garden, heads up the Feral Bee Program at the Phoenix Zoo, and sells her honey at Sprouts grocery stores in Arizona. Audra says selling her honey in Sprouts was her biggest dream that came true! Her next dream is to purchase a forklift to move her hives with ease! If anyone knows how to write grants to help Audra with a forklift-- give her a buzz!! (get it?)
AZ Queen Bee's honey, fruit flavored creamed honey and bee swag are as delightful as she is herself!