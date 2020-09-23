MESA, AZ (Jaime's Local Love) -- Amber and Karly Ray are sisters who love small businesses and shopping local. The idea for Barrel and Bloom came after they were collaborating on a desert-inspired gift box. They offer fun, local goods from their own businesses -- Little Shop of Horticulture and Butter & Fig -- along with hand-selected goods and gifts from small businesses around the Valley.
Karly, the owner of Little Shop of Horticulture, is a vegetable-farmer-turned-succulent-grower who has worked on farms throughout Oregon and Texas, where she started rehabilitating a small succulent greenhouse. This eventually brought her back to her desert roots. Little Shop pf Horticulture offers a variety of succulents/cacti, including rare and hybrid breeds. Customizable potting options are also available.
Amber co-owns Butter & Fig, a natural skin-care company that focuses on products with bright sensorial beauty and clean ingredients. Amber has been formulating skin-care products for more than 10 years. Her product line includes a new desert-inspired face line. Butter & Fig loves sourcing local ingredients to incorporate into their formulations and have a large variety of products available in the store.
🔗 More Jaime’s Local Love stories and videos
Barrel + Bloom
Where: 40 N. MacDonald, Mesa
Phone: www.barrel-bloom.com
Social: @barrelbloom on Instagram | Barrel and Bloom on Facebook