JEROME, AZ (Jaime's Local Love) -- Show the Love partners with Local First Arizona to lift up Arizona businesses. You can help. too. by learning about the Localist program at Local First Arizona Foundation.
The Clinkscale Hotel, Bar + Grill
The Clinkscale Hotel, Bar + Grill is the newest place to stay and eat in Jerome. The Haunted Group, which is locally owned and known for putting Cottonwood and Jerome "on the map" as Northern Arizona tourism destinations, breathes new life into Jerome with their latest concept. The Clinkscale provides a small inn and elevated dining under one roof in the heart of Jerome, just steps from all this historic town has to offer.
The Clinkscale, which used to be a general store, is owned and operated by the family who brought you the famous Haunted Hamburger and other unique concepts in the Verde Valley. When designing the menu, the executive chef wanted every dish to be comforting, decadent, and Instagram-worthy.
The Clinkscale serves brunch and dinner daily, including one-cent mimosas until noon on weekdays with purchase of an entree.
The Clinkscale hotel boasts six exquisite guest rooms, each featuring modern furnishings and amenities. The hotel is currently running a grand opening promotion of 35% off weekday bookings through March 31. Use the code GRANDOPENING35 when you make your reservation.
309 Main Street, Jerome, AZ 86331
☎ 928-634-5094 (Hotel) | 928-634-6225 (Restaurant)
Social media: Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | YouTube
Vino Zona
Vino Zona is a cozy space dedicated to enjoying amazing small-batch farm-to-table Arizona wine. Their list is curated with love for land and community. The owner is from Texas originally but learned her love of wine while in Germany. Ginger, also a songwriter, then followed her heart to Jerome and adores showcasing Arizona wines.
Arizona is home to the perfect climate, elevation, and weather to produce the very best grapes, and every wine they serve is 100% Arizona-grown and made.
Ginger hand-picks the very best of what Arizona has to offer to give you an awesome Arizona tasting experience that fits your palate.
Vino Zona has two beautiful locations -- the historic Kelly House in Jerome, overlooking Sedona and the Verde Valley, and the beautiful Tlaquepaque arts village in Sedona.
Vino Zona is the perfect place to try Arizona wine and soak in a bit of Verde Valley history.
Vino Zona offers a tasting menu of the best award-winning dry Arizona reds and whites, along with the best sweet wines Arizona has to offer. They also have a delicious Arizona cider.
527 Main Street, Jerome, AZ 86331
336 AZ-179 Suite A207, Sedona, AZ 86336
Social media: Facebook | Instagram
Pura Vida Gallery
Translated literally in Spanish, Pura Vida means "pure life," but to proprietors Michael Gamble and Danny Burris, the words convey the feelings of the people of Costa Rica when they say, "Pura Vida ... Life is Good."
The award-winning gallery is honored to offer American handcrafts from more than 120 artists working in organic forms and exciting colors in ceramics, jewelry, art to wear, garden art, and blown glass. Each one-of-a-kind piece conveys the true essence of the artist that created it.
At Pura Vida, you will find art that will decorate your home, stimulate your senses, inspire your soul, and will certainly attest to the adage that "Life is Good."
Ranked one of the top 20 American handcraft galleries in the US by American Style Magazine, Pura Vida Gallery represents more than 120 artists in jewelry, ceramics, glass, fiber art, home décor, and garden art. Celebrating 17 years in Jerome, Pura Vida has become a "must-see" and favorite for locals and visitors alike.
501 School Street, Jerome, AZ 86331
🡕 https://puravidagalleryjerome.com/
Social media: Facebook