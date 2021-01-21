SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Jaime's Show the Love features local businesses that need some extra love because of the pandemic.
This week, Jaime featured a unique market, a cool boutique and a long-standing Italian restaurant all in Scottsdale!
Local First Arizona has just launched its first shopping-related website. When you shop local, your local dollars stay in your local community. Some 50 businesses are already online on Local First's Shop Arizona Marketplace.
Redemption Market
Redemption Market is a local boutique with a global focus --offering jewelry, handbags, accessories, and décor. Owner, Rhonda LaBatt makes her selections based on the impact they have for social justice partnerships.
Handcrafted necklaces support fair trade programs, while upcycled leather bags send children in India to school. The name Redemption comes from the idea of taking some of the darkest, saddest situations on earth- those that some intended for evil-- and redeeming them for good.
To redeem the dignity stolen from a trafficked woman; to redeem the purpose of someone trapped in a cycle of poverty. This is something that is nearly impossible for one person to accomplish, but working together an impact can be made. LaBatt founded the Phoenix based business in 2013 and has grown to help fund more than a dozen organizations for good.
Redemption Market can be found online at redemptionmarket.com, in Old Town Scottsdale at The Merchantile, and Saturdays at the Downtown Phoenix Farmers Market.
Facebook: @redemptionmarket
Instagram: @redemptionmarket
Twitter: @RhondaLaBatt
Ragz N Tagz Boutique
Ragz N Tagz Boutique will get you dressed like the jet set crowd. In fact, the boutique was created with “sky high” hopes to raise money to send low-income children to flight school.
Owner, Tyuana Turner’s first love is teaching and after 10 years as an educator, she fell in love with flying. She became a flight attendant and started flying herself.
Always a teacher at heart, Turner wanted to help low-income children learn to fly. So, Turner opened her fun, classy and sassy boutique to help fund the opening of a flight school.
At Ragz N Tagz Boutique, you’ll support that cause when you shop. The store will get you suited for every occasion from business to casual and it offers private personal shopping as well. Ragz N Tagz is passionate about bringing various unique style and fashion to the Valley.
PHONE: (480) 590-7196
ADDRESS: 7127 E Becker Lane, Suite B, Scottsdale, AZ 85254
Instagram: @ragzntagzboutique
Facebook: @ragzntagzboutique
Twitter: Ragz N Tagz Boutique
Franco's Italian Caffe
Franco has been a beloved restauranteur for more than 50 years in America. He has brought many wines and dishes to America from Italy. He is known worldwide and you likely know exactly where his restaurant sits on a busy corner near Scottsdale and Drinkwater.
Franco comes to Arizona from Florence, Italy by way of New York City. Franco and his wife moved to Arizona in 1987 and Franco opened Franco’s Trattoria (his first restaurant in Arizona) that year. His classic Italian dishes bring a bit of Florence to Scottsdale and he says his customers are like family.
During the pandemic, Franco and his team were impacted not only financially but emotionally as many customers who have dined with them for 50 years have not travelled to Arizona this year, and Franco misses them very much. Franco’s Italian Caffe offers dine in or food to-go experiences.
PHONE: 480-481-7614
ADDRESS: 4327 N Scottsdale Rd, Scottsdale AZ 85251
Facebook: @francositaliancaffe
