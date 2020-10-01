Jaime Cerreta takes a look at Purple Gurl’s Popcorn, Papa Ed’s Ice Cream and Goodfellas Merch in Glendale

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Purple Gurl’s Popcorn & More is a gourmet popcorn shop here in Glendale.

Owned by college sweethearts, Corey & Kimberly Horton. They’ve been growing their company since 2012. You may have seen them at your local farmers markets, or at music events around the Valley. Now, you can get their delicious popcorn and all the newly added goodies anytime you want.

They are located in Glendale at 51st and Peoria avenues, right in the heart of their neighborhood!

Like all small businesses, they’ve seen a decline in their sales, but have been able to push forward & do what they love--- bringing smiles to their customers’ faces with all their yumms! Whether you like sweet, spicy, cheesy, savory, vegan, or candied popcorn, they have all that & more! Order online 24/7 at purplegurls.com & they can ship USPS Priority to get it to you as fast as possible!

Purple Gurl’s Popcorn & More

PHONE: 602.364.9899

ADDRESS: 5140 W Peoria Ave #144, Glendale

WEBSITE: purplegurls.com

Visiting Papa Ed’s Ice Cream is like stepping back in time. You will find them nestled in the heart of Historic Downtown Glendale’s Catlin Court. Outdoor seating is available to relax in while you enjoy a sweet experience.

What sets them apart from others is that each visit will leave you wanting to return again and again because customer service is their passion and you feel this the minute you step inside. They are affordable and their menu includes 16 unique flavors, all made locally including Honey Lavender, Monster Cookie, Butter Pecan, Vegan Strawberry/Vanilla, Dairy-Free Raspberry Sorbet, and seasonal flavors. Oh, and be sure to enjoy your treat in a waffle cone, made in house, that completes your delicious experience.  

Papa Ed’s Ice Cream

PHONE: 623-915-4438

ADDRESS:  7146 N. 58th Ave., Back Building, Glendale

WEBSITE: http://papaedsicecream.com/

Goodfellas Merch is an Arizona based company offering affordable, quality screen printing and embroidery with exceptional turnaround times. The experienced staff takes pride in every print they deliver by using high quality inks, professional printing techniques and the best American made equipment. Goodfellas aims to provide the best possible experience to their customers to ensure they are not only happy, but also impressed with the product they receive. Building strong relationships with their customers and delivering the best product is what is most important to Goodfellas Merch.

Goodfellas Merch

PHONE: 623-915-0000

ADDRESS: 5213 W. Lamar Road, Suite 1 Glendale

WEBSITE: Goodfellasmerch.com

You'll find Jaime Cerreta anchoring 3TV's Good Morning Arizona on Saturday and Sunday mornings. During the week, she reports on everything from crime scenes and breaking news to restaurant openings and community events.

 

Copyright 2020 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Locations

Recommended for you