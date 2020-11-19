Jaime's Local Love: Show the Love
Source: 3TV/CBS 5

EAST VALLEY, AZ (Jaime's Local Love) -- First, we have to tell you that Local First Arizona has just launched its first shopping-related website. When you shop local, your local dollars stay in your local community. And we LOVE LOCAL! Some 50 businesses are already online on Local First's Shop Arizona Marketplace

🡕 shop.localfirstaz.com

Now, on to this week's Show the Love businesses. We spent the morning in the East Valley.

Sibley’s West: The Chandler and Arizona Gift Shop

Michelle and John Wolfe opened Sibley’s West: The Chandler and Arizona Gift Shop in December 2010. They wanted to showcase unique items from Arizona artists and small businesses. The number of suppliers now exceeds 230, across various areas like food and candy, apparel, home décor, pampering, jewelry, and souvenirs and books. The store is open every day. If you can't get there in person, they have more than 500 gift items online.

Where: 72 S. San Marcos Place, Chandler, AZ 85225

Phone: 480-899-4480

🡕 www.SibleysWest.com

Social: @sibleyswest on Instagram,  Facebook,  Twitter, and YouTube

My Little Mascara Club

With a mission to help others feel better about themselves and life, My Little Mascara Club is committed to delivering mascara and "moments of happy." In addition to providing innovative mascara products with their clean cosmetics promise, they provide tips and inspiration to help others live their best, happiest life.

Mailing address: 1438 W. Broadway Road, Ste 101 Tempe, AZ 85282

Phone: 877-633-1921

🡕 MyLittleMascaraClub.com

Social: @mylittlemascaraclub on Instagram and Facebook | @my_mascaraclub on Twitter | YouTube

Del Sol Furniture & Mattress

Del Sol Furniture & Mattress is a family-owned company that has served Arizona since 1997. The company has grown over the last 23 years to four locations that cover the Phoenix metro area, and it delivers statewide. Del Sol focuses on finding the best values for their customers and carries millions of inventory locally for fast delivery. The family's mission is to help their community furnish their dreams and to have great product for all budgets, including great credit options. Del Sol has a great in-store selection, as well as thousands of items to pick from on their website.

New location: 1036 E. Southern Ave., Suite 118, Mesa, AZ 85204

  • 2829 N. 32nd Street, Phoenix
  • 8210 W. Indian School Road, Phoenix
  • 3520 W. Bell Road, Glendale

🡕 www.delsolfurniture.com

Social: @delsolfurniture on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter | @DelSolFurnitureOnline on YouTube

#LOVEUP T-shirts

Purchasing a Love Local #LOVEUP T-shirt will support the cause. Every penny from T-shirt sales from each week goes to the businesses we highlight.

To apply to be  featured in Show the Love, go to localfirstaz.com or call 602-956-0909 ext. 1.

