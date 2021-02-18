SUPERIOR, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Jaime's Local Love is featuring local businesses across Arizona that need a little extra love because of the pandemic in her Show the Love series.
This week, Show the Love ventures to Superior, Arizona to check out a winery and the largest and oldest botanical garden in the state.
Bruzzi Vineyard
Bruzzi Vineyard's Superior tasting room is located at 20 N. Magma Avenue in Superior, Arizona. Owner, James Bruzzi, is a serial entrepreneur. Having worked in hospitality and landscaping, a vineyard seemed to make sense. While the vines grow in Young, Arizona, Bruzzi just opened a tasting room in Superior in November. The tasting room features wine tastings, a boutique, local honey and the world-class La Paloma Art Gallery. Their first remote tasting room in Superior served to reach new customers and survive the pandemic.
Bruzzi Vineyard was the first winery to pop up in Gila County. You can find Bruzzi products on the Local First Arizona-- Shop Arizona Marketplace: shop.localfirstaz.com
928-462-3314
Tasting Room: 20. N. Magma Ave. Superior, AZ
Vineyard and Restaurant: 47209 N. Hwy 288, Young, AZ 85554
Instagram account: @bruzzivineyard
Facebook account: @BruzziVineyard
YouTube account: Bruzzi Vineyard
Boyce Thompson Arboretum
The Boyce Thompson Arboretum is a must visit in Arizona. Founded in 1924, Boyce Thompson Arboretum is the largest and oldest botanical garden in the state of Arizona. Located off of US 60 near Superior, it's just a quick 30-minute drive from Mesa.
The 343-acre facility has nearly five miles of paths and trails through plant exhibits from 11 of the world's deserts, a native riparian habitat, and colorful specialty gardens, including the now open Wallace Desert Garden.
Boyce Thompson Arboretum is open daily from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. with their last admission at 4 p.m. Healthcare workers get in free. Dogs are allowed in with their humans.
(520) 689-2723
37615 E. Arboretum Way, Superior, AZ 85713
