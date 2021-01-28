HOLBROOK, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Jaime's Show the Love features local businesses that need some extra love because of the pandemic.
This week, Jaime traveled to Holbrook to feature some great businesses.
Local First Arizona has just launched its first shopping-related website. When you shop local, your local dollars stay in your local community. Some 50 businesses are already online on Local First's Shop Arizona Marketplace.
Arizona Sake
Yokohama, Japan native Atsuo Sakurai, is the only First-Grade Sake Brewer in the United States. He spent 10 years in the sake industry in Japan before launching his own sake in Holbrook, Arizona.
In his first year in business, he took home a major honor: named the best sake outside of Japan winning the only Gold Medal in the 2018 Sake Competition in Tokyo.
So how did Sakurai end up in Holbrook? It’s a love story, of course. His wife, Heather, was teaching English in Japan when she and her sister walked into Sakurai’s place of business. Sakurai was charged with giving the ladies a sake tasting and the two fell in love. Sakurai even created a sake with a nod to Holbrook and his wife’s heritage.
PHONE: 928-241-8594
ADDRESS: 1639 Navajo Blvd. Holbrook AZ 86025
Instagram account: @Arizona1stSake
Facebook account: Arizona Sake
Hatch's Quick Stop
Sitting on historic Route 66, you can gas up with a local family at Hatch's Quick Stop in Holbrook. Owner, Doug Hatch's grandfather worked here when it was a mechanic shop servicing travelers who passed through town close to 50 years ago.
Soon, the Hatch family would add gas pumps, a small convenience store and alcohol as well. During the pandemic, social distancing is a challenge in the small store. They limit capacity to just 5 people at a time and have added plexiglass to separate the clerk from the customers.
928-524-2436
2310 Navajo Blvd Holbrook, AZ 86025
Nakai's Indian Cultural Trade Center
Nakai's Indian Cultural Trade Center is home to beautiful Native American art, turquoise, silver and kachinas. But its most valuable treasure may be its owner, Leo Maestas.
He is a life-long resident of Holbrook. He is one of 13 brothers and sisters. His place not only offers a variety of Indian arts and crafts that he sells but he himself offers a wealth of Holbrook history knowledge. He has a lot of interesting antiques and objects of interest that he loves to bring out and share their stories with others. Many visitors to town enjoy their stops here ---leaving with a little history lesson they can take with them.
Nakai Indian Cultural Trade Center
357 N Navajo Blvd Holbrook, AZ
(928) 524-2329
