TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Jaime's Show the Love Virtual Cash Mob has partnered with Local First Arizona to identify locally owned businesses in Arizona that can use some help in the pandemic.
This week, Show the Love features three locally-owned Tempe shops including a sports store, a framing store and a vegan restaurant. Check out today's featured local spots below!
Cactus Sports
While many ASU stores have come and gone, Cactus Sports is a community staple. Founded, owned and operated by ASU Alumni since 1992, every purchase made through Cactus Sports results in royalties that help support Arizona State University.
Many of their competitors have been bought out and operated by out-of-state corporations while Cactus Sports stays locally owned and operated. It’s owner who bleeds maroon and gold — has his finger on the pulse of what ASU fans want and one of the reasons he is still passionate about his business. You’ll want to check out the new masks and Disney/ASU gear.
PHONE: 480.894.1278
ADDRESS: 514 S. Mill Avenue, Tempe 85281
SOCIAL MEDIA:
Instagram account: @cactussportsaz
Facebook account: facebook.com/cactussportsaz
Twitter account: @CactusSportsAZ
Tempe Art of Framing
Tony Tremonto, owner and designer of Tempe Art of Framing, started picture framing and designing in 1996 when he began framing his own items out of his home with a hand-cutter. After his work and clientele outgrew his garage, he and his wife purchased a small, one person framing business in 2009. Since then, the business has expanded into a retail store in Tempe, and a 6,000 square foot warehouse in downtown Phoenix with 4 employees.
The clientele has grown to include private individuals, photographers, mixed media artists as well as large corporations, collegiate institutions, professional athletes and high-end memorabilia collectors. Tony and his wife Kathy have been in the Valley since 1998. Tony is a graduate from The School of the Arts Institute in Chicago, with a BFA in Interior Architecture, and has spent over 25 years in the interior design and property/facility management world.
He can help you frame, hang and so much more!
PHONE: 480-491-2606
ADDRESS: 7650 S. McClintock Drive, #108, Tempe, AZ 85284
SOCIAL MEDIA:
Instagram account: @studioadt_anthony
Facebook account: facebook.com/tempeartofframing
Twitter account: @StudioADT
YouTube account: @StudioADT
24 Carrots
24 Carrots is a family-owned business providing fresh, healthy food to Arizona Families. Chef and Owner, Sasha Raj, started 24 Carrots 12.5 years ago and it quickly grew from a simple juice and smoothie bar to a community-focused vegan cafe, serving nutritious (and delicious!) treats, drinks, meals and more.
The pandemic has been financially devastating and emotionally very challenging for the family and team of employees. However, it has also brought them closer together as a team and community. They have worked hard to stay open throughout the lockdown, offering teammates and customers a safe, happy and nourishing experience 24 Carrots also started a non-profit outreach initiative, Carrotcares, through which they organize meals, donation collections and support for local underserved communities and non-profits.
24 Carrots currently offers online, take out and contactless curbside pick up, and will be soon opening the patio for dining and offering “heat and eat” easy meals to take home!
PHONE: 480.753.4411
ADDRESS: 1701 E. Guadalupe Road
WEBSITE: www.24Carrotscafe.com(online ordering available here!)
SOCIAL MEDIA:
Instagram account: @24carrots
Facebook account: facebook.com/24Carrots
Twitter account: @24Carrotsjuice
